Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT

Last updated today at 10:11 am
9:46 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Rock WI

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Rock County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Sheboygan, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Dane, Jefferson
and Green Counties.

* WHEN…From noon to 7 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Boaters on inland lakes out for the
Wisconsin fishing opener should be prepared for buffeting
southwest winds and high waves. The strongest winds are
expected Saturday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

WREX Weather Team

