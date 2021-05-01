Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

DeKalb County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN…From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…In addition to the strong and gusty winds,

warm conditions and low afternoon relative humidity values will

result in an elevated fire danger.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&