Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Stephenson County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Stephenson County.

* WHEN…From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Along with strong winds, low relative

humidities will lead to a localized elevated fire danger.

Boaters should also be prepared for strong winds while out on

the water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

