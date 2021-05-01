Skip to Content

Two men shot in Rockford Saturday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night that sent two men to the hospital, according to the department's Twitter.

The shooting happened before 7:30 p.m. on the 4700 block of East Lawn Drive in Rockford, according to police.

The two men taken to the hospital have non-life threatening injuries, according to the department. Police have not said whether anyone was arrested at this time.

The shooting is under investigation.

