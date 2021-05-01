Sycamore’s Nick Niemann drafted by Chargers, East grad Robert Jones signs with Dolphins

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Many college football players lived their dream these past few days, getting their name called in the NFL Draft, or getting the chance to sign a contract after the draft.

Sycamore grad Nick Niemann and East grad Robert Jones became apart of that pool of players on Saturday. Niemann was taken in the sixth round, with the 185th overall pick by the Los Angeles Chargers. He received third-team All-Conference in the Big 10 this past season. Jones signed as an undrafted free agent, and will head to South Beach to join the Dolphins. Jones started in seven of his eight games at right tackle for Middle Tennessee.