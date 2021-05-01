States see potential federal windfall, go slow on road taxes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Efforts to raise gas taxes for roads and bridges are slowing in states as discussions are picking up in Washington about a big transportation funding boost. The American Road & Transportation Builders Association says the number of transportation funding plans being proposed in states is down by nearly half. So far, not a single state transportation tax increase has passed. But states could be in line for more federal money. President Joe Biden and Republican members of Congress have proposed separate infrastructure spending bills. Part of a coronavirus relief act signed by Biden also could potentially go toward transportation projects.