Special Weather Statement until SAT 7:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA
Jo Daviess County
…Very Windy and Elevated Fire Threat Today…
The combination of strong southwest winds, gusting in excess of 40
mph, and relative humidity percentages in the upper 20s and low
30s, will lead to an elevated fire threat throughout the area
today. Worst fire threat will be found in areas that aren’t
completely greened-up yet.
Please try to delay any burning today, as the combination of
strong winds and dry air will lead to rapid spread. Be cautious
with open flames, especially with outdoor cooking equipment, and
with the disposal of smoking materials.
Drivers of vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile
vehicles should be extra cautious, especially on east-west roads.