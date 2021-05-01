Special Weather Statement until SAT 11:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Boone County
…Near Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today…
The combination of strong southwest winds gusting 40 to 50 mph,
relative humidity values dropping into the 25 to 30 percent
range, and dry conditions north of Interstate 80 will result in
near-critical fire conditions today and promote the rapid spread
of brushfires and grass fires.
Postpone any planned burning today. Be extremely cautious with
any open flames, especially with outdoor cooking equipment, and
with the disposal of smoking materials.