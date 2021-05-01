Special Weather Statement until SAT 11:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

…Near Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today…

The combination of strong southwest winds gusting 40 to 50 mph,

relative humidity values dropping into the 25 to 30 percent

range, and dry conditions north of Interstate 80 will result in

near-critical fire conditions today and promote the rapid spread

of brushfires and grass fires.

Postpone any planned burning today. Be extremely cautious with

any open flames, especially with outdoor cooking equipment, and

with the disposal of smoking materials.