Special Weather Statement issued May 1 at 6:18AM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

The combination of strong southwest winds, gusting in excess of 40

mph, and relative humidity percentages in the upper 20s and low

30s, will lead to an elevated fire threat throughout the area

today. Worst fire threat will be found in areas that aren’t

completely greened-up yet.

Please try to delay any burning today, as the combination of

strong winds and dry air will lead to rapid spread. Be cautious

with open flames, especially with outdoor cooking equipment, and

with the disposal of smoking materials.

Drivers of vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile

vehicles should be extra cautious, especially on east-west roads.