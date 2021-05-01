Skip to Content

Ralston, Thiravong head leaderboard at PrarieView Gold Medal Classic

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 11:09 pm
11:07 pm Top Sports Stories
SILVERS

BYRON (WREX) — Garrett Ralston is in sole possession of first place heading into Sunday at the PrairieView Gold Medal Classic. Connor Hurd, Dennis Reedy and Brian Silvers are all tied at 77 in second place. Megan Thiravong leads the women's flight after shooting a 81.

MEN'S LEADERBOARD:

Garrett Ralston - 75

Connor Hurd, Dennis Reedy, Brian Silvers - 77

Matthew Thimjon - 78

Jason Wombacher - 79

WOMEN'S LEADERBOARD:

Megan Thiravong - 81

Hui Chong Dofflemyer - 85

Joanna Sharp - 94

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

More Stories

Skip to content