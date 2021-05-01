Ralston, Thiravong head leaderboard at PrarieView Gold Medal Classic

Ralston, Thiravong head leaderboard at PrarieView Gold Medal ClassicUpdated
BYRON (WREX) — Garrett Ralston is in sole possession of first place heading into Sunday at the PrairieView Gold Medal Classic. Connor Hurd, Dennis Reedy and Brian Silvers are all tied at 77 in second place. Megan Thiravong leads the women's flight after shooting a 81.
MEN'S LEADERBOARD:
Garrett Ralston - 75
Connor Hurd, Dennis Reedy, Brian Silvers - 77
Matthew Thimjon - 78
Jason Wombacher - 79
WOMEN'S LEADERBOARD:
Megan Thiravong - 81
Hui Chong Dofflemyer - 85
Joanna Sharp - 94