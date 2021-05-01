One more day of warmth before changes arrive for next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a hot Saturday, temperatures will reach the 80s for one more day before temperatures cool and rain chances increase for the start of the next week.

Warm Sunday:

Sunday will be the last 80° day for some time.

After high temperatures tied the record on Saturday, Sunday will see much of the same warmth. Temperatures will climb into the low to middle 80s, however this will be the last of such warm temperatures for quite some time.

Sunday will also feature windy conditions. Winds will be slightly weaker than what we saw on Saturday. Wind gusts are expected to gust up to 30 miles per hour. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a few lingering clouds as rain chances increase into late Sunday.

There is a slight chance for scattered rain showers for tomorrow afternoon. The best chance for showers comes Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Rainy and cooler:

With slight rain chances for Sunday afternoon, Sunday night features a greater chances for scattered showers. These showers will be likely after 1am and rainfall is expected to be very light.

Best chance for rain and storms comes Monday.

As we start our day by Monday morning, showers are likely throughout northern Illinois. There may be a break in the rain but showers and even some thunderstorms are possible for Monday evening. There is a low potential for a thunderstorm to become severe, some spots may see heavier rainfall.

These showers may become off-and-on throughout Monday night. Tuesday and Thursday feature slight chances for rain, however the rest of the week will stay quite.

Along with some rain showers, next week will also bring a big change for the temperatures. By Tuesday, we will see temperatures over 25 degrees cooler than we saw them today. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 60s for a majority of next week.