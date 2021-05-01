Lincoln library offers free ticket with proof of vaccination

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is offering free admission to people vaccinated against COVID-19. Officials at the museum in Springfield, Ill. announced this week that the offer is good throughout May and June. Anyone who has received at least one shot is eligible to get a free ticket at the museum’s website. Acting Executive Director Melissa Coultas says the museum wants to offer extra incentive for people to get vaccinated. People claiming a free ticket will have to show a vaccination card at the museum.