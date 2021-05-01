Hoerner delivers key hit, Cubs ‘pen stops Reds in 3-2 win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Hoerner hit a go-ahead single in the sixth inning and the Chicago Cubs’ bullpen shut down the Cincinnati Reds in a testy 3-2 win. Hoerner drove in Javier Báez with one of his three hits, a two-out single off reliever Sean Doolittle to complete Chicago’s rally from a 2-0 deficit. Rex Brothers struck out all three batters he faced in the sixth for the win, the first three of eight strikeouts compiled by five Cubs relievers over five innings. Craig Kimbrel pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his fifth save. Báez and Cincinnati reliever Amir Garrett exchanged words in the eighth. Both benches and bullpens emptied, but no punches were thrown and there were no ejections.