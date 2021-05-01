Firefighters and Rock Energy respond to a gas leak fire

ROCKFORD (WREX)-Rock Energy and fire crews were called today to gas main fire.

The Fire department wasn't able to put the fire out because they wanted to avoid there being an uncontained gas leak, and Rock Energy was called out to shut down the gas.

According to officials, the fire happened at the 15-thousand block of Manchester Road within a building that is also a gas station.

Authorities say, the building was evacuated with no injuries.

Rock Energy is on the scene to stop the gas.