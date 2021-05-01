Belgium police, partiers clash anew over virus restrictions

BRUSSELS (AP) — A few thousand people gathered for an illegal party in a Brussels park to protest COVID-19 measures, only to be met with a water cannon and tear gas as police tried to disperse the crowd. It was the second such open-air gathering in a month. The mostly young people on Saturday disregarded the pleas from the government and the capital city to stay away and respect mask-wearing and social-distancing rules. Police came early to the La Cambre woods after being warned that the party would take place. The clashes erupted after big crowds started gathering late in the afternoon.