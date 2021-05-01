Amid Rodgers drama, Packers boost depth at positions of need

The Green Bay Packers believe they found ideal candidates to fill their biggest positional needs and upgraded a star-studded roster as they attempt to make a Super Bowl run. But that won’t be a realistic short-term goal if star quarterback and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is playing elsewhere. Team officials maintained confidence they’d have him back this fall. The Packers’ draft emphasized adding depth on the offensive line and at cornerback. That included taking Wisconsin offensive tackle and Green Bay resident Cole Van Lanen in the sixth round.