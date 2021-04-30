Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT

Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Rock County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Southwest winds will increase to 20 to 25 mph Saturday
afternoon with gust to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Waukesha, Milwaukee, Rock, Walworth, Racine and
Kenosha Counties.
* WHEN…From noon to 7 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Boaters on inland lakes out for the
Wisconsin fishing opener should be prepared for buffeting
southwest winds and high waves. The strongest winds are expected
Saturday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&