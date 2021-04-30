Warmth and wind come back in a big way this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We didn't have to wait long before summer warmth slides back into the Stateline. Temperatures soar into the 80's this weekend, but that does come with side effects.

Strong winds:

For yet another time this week, strong winds blow us around a little this weekend.

As the warmer weather arrives, southwest winds pick up. We have to brace ourselves against strong wind gusts at times Saturday.

Winds get breezy in the morning, then pick up to around 30 mph in the afternoon. By that point, wind gusts accelerate to 45 mph. These windy conditions are strong enough to blow down small branches, and make driving difficult. Be sure to secure anything that could blow away in the yard.

Wind advisories highlight where and when the worst of the winds hit Saturday.

Wind advisories go into effect between noon and 7 pm, highlighting when the worst of the wind gusts hit. After 7 pm, the winds slowly calm down, but remain breezy for the rest of the weekend.

Sunday provides southwest winds again, with gusts up to 30 mph. The day overall is breezy, but not to the level that Saturday brings. After Sunday night, the winds stay a lot lighter throughout next week.

Summer warmth:

The strong winds help blow in a lot of warm this weekend. The weather warms up a whopping 20 degrees between Friday and Saturday. We top out in the middle 80's, just like on Monday. This places us a good 15 degrees above average for the start of May.

Temperatures get close to record territory, especially on Saturday.

While I doubt we get there, May 1st's record is 88 degrees, set in 1992.

Sunday stays in the low 80's, depending on how much cloud cover we get throughout the day. We should still hit the 80's, but may not be much warmer than that if clouds move in nice and early.

These will be the 3rd and 4th days this week that we hit the 80's, nicely book-ending the week with summer heat. Just like with earlier in the week, that warmth doesn't last past a couple of days.

Cooler and rainy:

Keep an eye on the sky going into Sunday evening. While the best chances for rain occur Sunday night, a couple models bring in rain by the evening hours.

Scattered showers are possible as early as Sunday evening, but most of the rain holds off until Sunday night.

Scattered showers and storms fall through Sunday night and into Monday morning. We may see on-and-off rainfall through Monday night, then the weather dries out from there.

The rainy weather for early next week comes along with a push of cooler air that sticks around all week. Temperatures fall to the upper 60's Monday, then slowly drop to the low 60's by the end of the week. We may warm back into the middle 60's by next weekend, but for now don't plan on a lot of warmth for next week.

Next week does remain mainly quiet after Monday, though a chance for showers and storms may pop up on Thursday. We'll update the forecast as we get closer to late next week on the storm potential.