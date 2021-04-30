Syracuse’s Alan Griffin to enter NBA draft

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse’s Alan Griffin is entering the NBA draft. He made the announcement in a video on Instagram. A transfer from Illinois, the 6-foot-5 junior small forward was third in scoring in his first season with the Orange at more than 13 points a game. He was second in rebounding and led the team in blocks. Griffin slumped late in the season, including the last three games in the the Orange’s run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.