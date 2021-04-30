Sunshine returns to kick off upcoming warm, windy weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Following Thursday's gusty storms, a bit of a cooldown is ahead Friday. Temperatures only drop briefly, as a return to southerly winds bring in a warm weekend.

One seasonably cool day:

Thursday's high temperatures in the Stateline climbed above 70°, with Rockford officially hitting 75°. Average highs for late April sit in the mid-60s, so high temperatures Friday fall a bit closer to that.

After a cooler Friday, highs again reach into the 80s by Saturday.

A northerly wind is responsible for the cooler, more seasonable temperatures in the Stateline. Wind gusts through the morning and afternoon could gust to 25 miles per hour, but far windier conditions return Saturday.

Warm, breezy & (mostly) dry weekend:

The seasonably cool end to the work week is short-lived, as Saturday features high temperatures more typical of late June. As the weekend gets underway, sunshine and a stout southwesterly wind allows highs to climb into the mid-80s.

Wind gusts to kick off the weekend could approach the 40 to 45 mile per hour mark. Wind advisories could be necessary, but as of Friday, no advisories are in place. Due to the strong wind and dry air, outdoor burning is strongly discouraged Saturday.

Saturday's wind gusts could top out over 40 MPH.

Sunday continues the warmer-than-average weather, but a few more clouds may dot the sky. Rain chances also return Sunday, but this potential arrives mainly later in the day. Closely monitor the forecast in the days ahead for any changes that may occur.

Rain & storms early next week:

Storm chances return just in time to kick off another work week. Rounds of rain look possible Monday into early Tuesday before drier weather by the middle of next week.

Temperatures do take a drop next week, with highs going back into the low-to-mid-60s. That pattern could stick around, as the 8 to 14 day outlook favors cooler temperatures through mid-May.