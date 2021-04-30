Suicide truck bomber hits Afghan guest house, killing 21

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say the death toll in a suicide truck bombing that struck a guest house in eastern Logar province has risen to at least 21 with as many as 90 other wounded. The Interior Ministry says the attack happened on Friday night in Pul-e-Alam, the capital of Lugar province. No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing and there was no indication why the guest house was targeted. The attack came on the eve of the official date set for the start of the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from Afghanistan. The Taliban have demanded an earlier pullout, There are no American or NATO forces in Logar province.