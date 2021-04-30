Rock Valley College donates bushes and trees to the campus for Arbor Day

ROCKFORD (WREX)-Last August Rock Valley College says, it lost more than 400 trees after a tornado swept through its campus. With today being Arbor Day, the school put in some new trees.

Multiple Rock Valley College clubs and organizations came together to plant bushes and trees. According to the college, about 20 student clubs agreed to buy trees and bushes to donate.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, all trees planted today will be mapped and tracked within the college's new electronic tree inventory system.

"I think events like these really help us look into the future know that there is going to be an end eventually to this pandemic. And maybe, hopefully soon, we'll be able to return to campus life. Being here, doing our homework by the creek, eating at the picnic tables. It's just really hopeful. It's a hopeful image," Annika Vincent, Rock Valley College Student Trustee.

The School hoped to plant 30 trees today.