Peralta strong on mound, Brewers down scuffling Dodgers 3-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta pitched six strong innings, Jackie Bradley Jr. homered and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the scuffling Los Angeles Dodgers 3-1. The Brewers have taken the first two games of the four-game series, while the Dodgers have lost nine of 12 since opening the season with 13 wins in 15 games. A.J. Pollock’s leadoff homer in the fifth was the Dodgers’ only hit off Peralta, who started against LA for the first time. Brad Boxberger, J.P. Feyereisen and Josh Hader completed the two-hitter. Hader struck out the side in the ninth for his seventh save in as many chances. Edwin Uceta took the loss in his major league debut.