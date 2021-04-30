Russia targets lawyer over media comments on treason case

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have launched a criminal probe against a lawyer representing a former Russian journalist accused of treason and the team of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny. St. Petersburg-based lawyer Ivan Pavlov told reporters that his Moscow hotel room was raided on Friday morning and he was summoned to Russia’s Investigative Committee for interrogation as a suspect in a criminal case. He says he is accused of disclosing information related to a police investigation. Opposition supporters, independent journalists and human rights activists have been facing increasing government pressure in Russia. Raids targeting Pavlov and his team elicited outrage in the Russian legal and human rights community.