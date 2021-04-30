Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan try to end cross-border clashes

MOSCOW (AP) — A cease-fire on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan largely held Friday following a day of intense clashes that killed more than 20 people and wounded over 100 in a conflict over water supply between the two ex-Soviet Central Asian neighbors. More than 7,000 Kyrgyz residents have been evacuated from the area engulfed by the fighting as troops from the two countries exchanged gunfire around a water supply facility near the village of Kok-Tash in western Kyrgyzstan on the border with Tajikistan. Early Friday, Kyrgyz officials reported the firing on the border but later said that the truce is being observed. A large part of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border has remained unmarked, fueling fierce disputes over water, land and pastures.