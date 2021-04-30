Judge: Kushner’s apartment company violated consumer laws

BALTIMORE (AP) — A judge in Maryland has ruled that an apartment company co-owned by Jared Kushner repeatedly violated state consumer protection laws by collecting debts without required licenses, charging tenants improper fees and misrepresenting the condition of rental units. The Baltimore Sun reports that Administrative Law Judge Emily Daneker said in her 252-page decision on Thursday that violations by Westminster Management and the company JK2 were “widespread and numerous.” Kushner is former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law. Kushner and his brother, Joshua Kushner, each held 50% interest in JK2. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh sued Westminster and 25 related companies in 2019.