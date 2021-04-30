Illinois Attorney General releases FAQ, establishes hotline after ransomware compromise

CHICAGO (WGEM) — Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday that his office is notifying the public in accordance with state statute, of a ransomware attack that has compromised the office’s network.

The Attorney Genera’s office stated while the extent of the information compromised is currently under investigation, the Attorney General’s office is launching a toll-free hotline and providing additional information to the public via its website.

The Attorney General’s office reported it continues to evaluate the full extent of the compromise, including identifying the information that was exposed and what was done with that information aided by law enforcement and external technology experts,

Officials explained work is taking place around the clock to rebuild the office’s network.

In the interim, the Attorney General’s office said it is launching a hotline that will go into operation at 8 a.m. Central time Friday. The Attorney General’s office is providing additional information to answer individuals’ questions and help them protect against identity theft.

“While we do not yet know with certainty what was compromised in the ransomware attack, we are working closely with federal law enforcement authorities and outside technology experts to determine what information was exposed, how this happened, and what we can do to ensure that such a compromise does not happen again,” Raoul said. “This process will take time, but I understand that members of the public may have questions now, which is why I am establishing a toll-free hotline and making information available online. I am committed to transparency throughout this very sensitive process and will continue to provide updates that do not jeopardize the progress of our ongoing investigation or the security of our network.”

Officials stated what has since been identified as a ransomware attack was initially discovered in the early hours of Saturday, April 10 when employees were unable to access the office’s network.

The office said it launched an immediate investigation and has maintained close contact with federal law enforcement and external technology experts to determine which network components have been compromised.

The office has continued regular operations to the extent possible while efforts to rebuild the network are underway.

Illinois statute requires residents to be notified if their information may have been compromised by a data breach. Accordingly, a public notification and answers to frequently asked questions related to the network compromise have been published on the Attorney General’s website.

The Attorney General’s office stated it has not yet determined what personal information on its network is impacted. However, information from the public stored on the office’s network includes names, addresses, email addresses, Social Security numbers, health insurance and medical information, tax information, and driver’s license numbers.

The Attorney General’s office routinely offers guidance to help residents protect themselves from identity theft, and Thursday’s public notice details steps people can take to protect their identities.

Attorney General Raoul also announced a dedicated toll-free hotline. Beginning Friday, individuals who have questions about the network compromise can call the Attorney General’s Computer Network Compromise Hotline at 1-833-688-1949, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central time.

The Attorney General’s office said it will continue to evaluate the extent of the network compromise and additional details will be made available on the Attorney General’s website on completion of the investigation.

OAG_Network_Compromise_FAQ_04_29_21

