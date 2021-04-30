Skip to Content

How the Gaetz probe grew from sex trafficking to medical pot

New
11:19 pm National news from the Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Before Rep. Matt Gaetz rose to national prominence as an ardent backer of Donald Trump, he carved out an unusual reputation in Florida: a Republican lawmaker who wanted to liberalize marijuana laws. But Gaetz’s connections to the medical marijuana industry in Florida and its key players are now emerging as a possible legal and political threat. The 38-year-old congressman is under scrutiny as part of a federal investigation that started with potential sex trafficking allegations and has grown to include potential public corruption, including Gaetz’s connections to people involved in the medical marijuana industry in Florida.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content