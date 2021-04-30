Eying 2024, Pence says he’ll push back on ‘liberal agenda’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is positioning himself for a possible return to elected office. Pence told an audience in early-voting South Carolina that he will spend the coming months “pushing back on the liberal agenda” he says is wrong for the country. Pence’s choice of South Carolina his post-administration debut on Thursday gives him exposure for a potential 2024 presidential bid. The state holds the first presidential primaries in the South, and candidates of both major parties typically spend more than a year in the state ahead of those votes. Pence spoke to an audience at a dinner sponsored by a conservative Christian nonprofit organization.