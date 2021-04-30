Chicago Bears trade up in Round 2 for tackle Teven Jenkins

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears traded up to select Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round of the NFL draft. The move comes one day the Bears moved up in the first round to land quarterback Justin Fields. This time, the Bears struck a deal with Carolina to get one of the nation’s highest-rated run blockers. Jenkins is 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds. When they Bears pick again on Saturday, they will have a fifth-round pick and three sixth-round picks.