Browns select Northwestern CB Greg Newsome in first round

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns added another to piece to their revamped defense, selecting Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL draft. The 6-foot, 190-pound Newsome will likely compete for a starting job. Cleveland was looking for another cornerback to pair with Denzel Ward, a first-round pick in 2018. The Browns don’t know if projected 2020 starter Greedy Williams will be ready this year after missing all last season with a shoulder injury sustained in training camp. Newsome was the fourth cornerback drafted, but he feels he was the best in the class.