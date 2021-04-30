Bodies of 3 Europeans ambushed in Burkina Faso flown home

MADRID (AP) — A plane carrying the bodies of three Europeans killed by jihadists in Burkina Faso this week while they were filming a documentary on wildlife poaching has landed in an airport near the Spanish capital. The bodies were flown overnight from the capital of the African nation, Ouagadougou, on an Airbus provided by the Spanish military. Two Spanish journalists and an Irish conservationist were killed Monday when the anti-poaching patrol they were on with a special military wildlife force was ambushed by jihadists in eastern Burkina Faso. One Burkinabe soldier is still missing and six others are wounded.