Bieber strikes out 11, sets K record as Indians beat Chisox

11:20 pm Illinois News

CHICAGO (AP) — Shane Bieber struck out 11, setting a major league record in the process and pitching the Cleveland Indians past the Chicago White Sox 5-3. Bieber fanned at least eight in his 18th straight game, breaking a tie for the mark set by Hall of Famer Randy Johnson in 1999-2000. Bieber gave up three runs and seven hits, walking one in six innings. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has fanned 68 in six starts this year — he’s struck out at least 11 in five of those games. José Ramirez homered and drove in three runs for Cleveland. Dallas Keuchel took the loss.

Associated Press

