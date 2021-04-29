Special Weather Statement issued April 29 at 5:40PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Special Weather Statement issued April 29 at 5:40PM CDT by NWS Quad Cities IA ILNew
At 540 PM CDT, radar indicated showers were located along a line
extending from near Polo to near Walnut to near Oneida. Movement was
east at 45 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these showers.
Locations impacted include…
Sterling, Kewanee, Rock Falls, Princeton, Cambridge, Hennepin, Spring
Valley, Galva, Henry, DePue, Granville, Walnut, Ladd, Wyanet,
Atkinson, Sheffield, Annawan, Tiskilwa, Woodhull and Tampico.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 25 and 72.
Interstate 74 in Illinois between mile markers 32 and 33.
Interstate 88 between mile markers 35 and 44.
Interstate 180 between mile markers 1 and 13.