Rockford workforce leaders say Biden’s American Families plan will help women get back to work

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Multiple studies say women faced more financial and career studies during the pandemic than men. Workplace COO Lesly Couper says those struggles were often tied to children.

"I would say how it's affected women compared to men is unequal in the sense of a lot of the responsibility of childcare falls to women," Couper said.

And Couper says that puts women in a difficult situation when choosing to work or stay home.

"The cost of childcare has always been a barrier to women working," Couper said. "You have to weigh how much it costs to send your children to a quality daycare to how much you take home when you work. A lot of times, it's such a close number that people will choose not to work."

However, Couper says that Biden's proposed American Families plan will address some of those issues by giving tax credits to families with kids and making daycare more affordable.

Rockford United Labor President Sara Dorner says the proposed plan would give women a chance to get back to work.

"So many that have been stuck in situations, maybe home situations, job situations or poverty with no way out, and this absolutely empowers them to seek better opportunities," Dorner said.

The proposal does not have bipartisan support as of Wednesday's announcement however.

Many Republicans including Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger have called out the plan for being too liberal.

"In terms of policy discussion (Wednesday), I have been disappointed by the Biden Administration's failure to work in a bipartisan fashion, instead opting to cater to the far left agenda of their party," Kinzinger said. We have to find a common ground for the good of this country.

The bill has not been called to the floor in the house where it must pass there and in the senate before it could make its way back to Biden's desk to sign into law.