Rockford Home Instead warns pandemic could make sensory loss worse

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Imagine, one day, not being able to see well enough to drive a car or to hear your favorite music. As it turns out, many adults are already experiencing that everyday: it's called sensory loss.

It's when one of your five senses begins to weaken over time.

Rockford Home Instead says 83% of older adults are living with some type of sensory loss and the pandemic has made it worse.

Which is why the agency is trying to get the message out about what to look out for.



"It can be a struggle to do anything from talking to their neighbors, grocery shopping, driving," says Human Relations Manager Sara Oakley, "so it really creates a lot of hindrance on a lot of day to day tasks that they need to."



Oakley says doing things like socializing, staying mentally and physically active can slow down the process of any type of sensory loss occurring.