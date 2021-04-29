Man, teen charged in violent carjacking of Aurora woman

AURORA, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man and a juvenile have been charged in connection with a violent Aurora carjacking that left a mother of two paralyzed. Authorities say Kimberly Weibring was eating in her car parked outside a fast-food restaurant on Jan. 16 when at least two people attempted to carjack her SUV. The pair pulled the 47-year-old Weibring out of her vehicle, shot her in the back and drove away in her vehicle. Twenty-six-year-old Edward James McGee of Harvey and a 16-year-old boy have been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed violence, and two counts possession of a stolen vehicle. McGee is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail in the Kane County jail.