Skip to Content

Man suffers minor injuries after his parked car is hit on Ogle County highway

New
11:47 am Top Stories
crash generic

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — One driver is hurt while another is charged in a two car crash in Ogle County.

Authorities say it happened Wednesday night on Illinois 251 at Bethel Road in Ogle County around 10 p.m.

Illinois State Police say a Nissan Altima was pulled over on the side of the road with a flat tire when a Ford Focus hit the vehicle.

The driver of the Nissan Altima was taken to the hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Focus was was issued citations for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

More Stories

Skip to content