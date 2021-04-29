Man suffers minor injuries after his parked car is hit on Ogle County highway

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — One driver is hurt while another is charged in a two car crash in Ogle County.

Authorities say it happened Wednesday night on Illinois 251 at Bethel Road in Ogle County around 10 p.m.

Illinois State Police say a Nissan Altima was pulled over on the side of the road with a flat tire when a Ford Focus hit the vehicle.

The driver of the Nissan Altima was taken to the hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford Focus was was issued citations for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.