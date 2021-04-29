Local teacher finds a unique way to make fitness fun

WINNEBAGO (WREX)-A Physical Education teacher in Winnebago came up with a different way to make fitness more fun for her students.

Tracy Miller teaches what is called a Wheels Unit at McNair elementary school.

Usually Miller's class uses roller skates. But thanks to help from the Winnebago Parent Teacher Organization, she was able to buy 27 scooters and helmets for the students.

They then learn how to ride them safely.

"Just seeing the kids have some fun and get outside without the masks. We've been very restricted and our district has been incredible. We haven't had to take a pause, and the kids have been responsible. So it's just nice to finally get outside, " Miller said.

According to Miller, she plans to take her students to the sports park in Winnebago next week to continue the unit.