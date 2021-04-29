Key piece of Biden’s $1.8T families plan expires after 2025

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden couldn’t get everything he wanted into his own $1.8 trillion families plan. His proposed child tax credit is set to expire after 2025. It would provide parents with $300 a month for each child under 6 and $250 a month for older children. Democratic lawmakers are pushing hard to make the credit a permanent policy, but the administration said the annual costs were too high. Biden is embracing a dramatic shift from four decades of politics in which presidents focused more on containing government than expanding it. But the resistance to making the child tax credit permanent is a sign that there are some limits.