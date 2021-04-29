Friday stays quiet ahead of a very warm and windy weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Friday gives us a bit of a pause amongst some wild weather this week. After a quiet end to the work week, summer winds blow in a lot of warmth, then showers and cooler weather hit right away next week.

Quiet Friday:

After Thursday evening brought a little rain and some strong winds, the weather settles down briefly for the end of the work week.

The windy and rainy weather came ahead of a cold front, which cools us off for Friday. Temperatures start out in the middle 40's and warm into the 50's by the end of the morning. The afternoon provides highs in the middle 60's, which is right on average for this time of year. After bouncing all over the place this week (between the 50's and the 80's), we see typical weather for the last day of April.

High pressure sweeps in during the day, keeping the sky clear and dry. Winds get a little breezy from the north, with wind speeds up to 15 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

After a sunny and slightly breezy Friday, get ready for a lot changes in the coming days. First up-- warm and windy weekend.

Summer warmth is back:

We only had to wait a handful of days before the summer warmth kicks back in. Temperatures leap 20 degrees from the 60's on Friday to the low 80's on Saturday.

We leap into the 80's this weekend, but that comes with strong winds at times.

Like we saw on Monday, windy conditions kick in with the warm up. By Saturday afternoon, southwest winds reach 25 mph, with gusts at or above 40 mph. The strong winds last through the afternoon then calm down by Saturday evening. Make sure that anything loose in the yard doesn't blow away again like it did early in the week. When we have warm, dry, and windy weather like this, the fire danger grows. Wildfires can start and spread quickly in these conditions, so hold off on any open burning, and be extra careful with sparks and flame.

Like on Monday, strong wind gusts strike by Saturday afternoon.

Sunday calms down a little. Winds drop to 20 mph, with 30 mph gusts. That won't change the temperatures. Highs stay in the low 80's for the end of the weekend.

Get your outdoor activities in early, as rainy weather may return as soon as Sunday evening.

Showers for next week:

Rainy weather returns at the end of the weekend, leading up to a soggy start for next week. Showers look to fall through Sunday night and over much of Monday.

Soggy weather is possible between Sunday evening and Monday night.

Some breaks in the rain are possible, but for now the long range models have steady rain going for a while. Be ready for a soggy day on Monday. Some heavy rain and storms may be in play, but where that lines up is up in the air right now.

Cooler weather moves in after the showers head out Monday night. Monday falls back to the 60's, and we stay there throughout the week. The weather remains quiet and partly cloudy along with the cooler conditions. There is a slight chance for showers on Thursday, but otherwise we have steady weather in the 60's throughout the week.