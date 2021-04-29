Freeport soccer stays unbeaten after shutting out Harlem

FREEPORT (WREX) — The Freeport girls soccer team knocked off fellow unbeaten Harlem Thursday night, 3-0, to remain undefeated and in a share of 1st place in the NIC-10 standings.

The Lady Pretzels got a penalty kick goal with 39 seconds remaining in the 1st half. Autumn Diduch got taken down in the box, and her twin sister Cadence Diduch delivered the PK goal for a 1-0 edge at the half.

Autumn Diduch continued to apply the pressure in the 2nd half, getting taken down again for another Pretzel penalty kick. Senior Maddie Macon, an NIU commit, buried the chance to make it 2-0. Autumn Diduch would score to seal it up for a 3-0 win.

Freeport is tied with Hononegah atop the NIC-10 standings, as they gear up for a key showdown next week.