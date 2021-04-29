Chicago Fire visit the New York Red Bulls in Eastern Conference action

Chicago Fire (0-1-1) vs. New York Red Bulls (0-2-0)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls host the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference action.

The Red Bulls put together a 9-9-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 5-4-1 in home matches. New York scored 31 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 34.

The Fire finished 5-10-8 overall and 0-6-5 on the road in the 2020 season. Chicago averaged 0.6 goals on 1.6 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York: Jason Pendant (injured).

Chicago: Miguel Navarro (injured), Ignacio Aliseda (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Fabian Herbers (injured), Elliot Collier (injured), Stanislav Ivanov (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.