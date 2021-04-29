Chicago Daley family member indicted on federal tax charges

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal prosecutors have indicted a city alderman who is also the nephew and grandson of two former mayors of Chicago on charges tied to a failed bank. Prosecutors said Thursday that Patrick Daley Thompson is accused of filing false tax returns and making false statements to a federal agency about $219,000 in loans and other payments from the Washington Federal Bank for Savings. Thompson’s grandfather, Richard J. Daley, was Chicago mayor from 1955 to his death in 1976. His uncle, Richard M. Daley, held the mayoral seat from 1989 to 2011. The 51-year-old Thompson says he made “inadvertent tax preparation errors” and corrected them.