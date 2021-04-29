Bears trade up to take QB Fields

LAKE FOREST (WREX) — The Chicago Bears made a move to get what they hope is their quarterback of the future. The Bears traded up to the 11th pick, where they took Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears sent next year's 1st round pick to the New York Giants, as well as mid-round picks this year and next year, to move up 9 spots.

Fields is a mobile quarterback with a strong arm, who can also make plays with his legs. He has good size, and showed toughness down the stretch with the Buckeyes this past season. He played hurt in the National Championship game loss to Alabama, after Fields helped the Buckeyes beat Clemson in the national semifinals. Fields was back-to-back Big Ten Player of the Year.

As of now, the Bears have Andy Dalton and Nick Foles also on the roster for the upcoming season.