Skip to Content

Bears trade up to take QB Fields

New
8:58 pm Top Sports Stories
Justin Fields pic

LAKE FOREST (WREX) — The Chicago Bears made a move to get what they hope is their quarterback of the future. The Bears traded up to the 11th pick, where they took Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears sent next year's 1st round pick to the New York Giants, as well as mid-round picks this year and next year, to move up 9 spots.

Fields is a mobile quarterback with a strong arm, who can also make plays with his legs. He has good size, and showed toughness down the stretch with the Buckeyes this past season. He played hurt in the National Championship game loss to Alabama, after Fields helped the Buckeyes beat Clemson in the national semifinals. Fields was back-to-back Big Ten Player of the Year.

As of now, the Bears have Andy Dalton and Nick Foles also on the roster for the upcoming season.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

More Stories

Skip to content