A warming climate could be impacting the emergence of cicadas

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Billions of periodical cicadas are set to emerge in the weeks to come over parts of the U.S. The warming global climate could spell trouble for the loud insect.

A once-in-17-year event:

One of the largest groups of periodical cicadas in the world is set to emerge in the coming weeks.

After a 17-year-long hiatus, Brood X (pronounced "Brood 10") cicadas are emerging from the ground in parts of the Midwest and East Coast. Michael Raupp, professor emeritus at the University of Maryland, told NPR what this special event means for "bug enthusiasts."

"This is our Super Bowl, absolutely, for entomologists, we've been looking forward to this." here come the cicadas

Periodical cicadas are on a very different schedule from their annually-emerging cousins, the dog-day cicadas. The emergence of periodical cicadas only takes place every 13 or 17 years.

The seemingly strange timing of periodical cicada emergence is very much a design of Mother Nature. It's actually an effective defense mechanism called "predator satiation."

As Brood X cicadas emerge, their predators anxiously await a delicious meal. Animals like snakes, rodents, birds, and even fish are just a small number of animals that enjoy the occasional cicada snack. Cicadas emerge in the billions, meaning predators' bellies get full long before the population is depleted. In that time, cicadas are able to efficiently reproduce before going back underground.

Making the climate connection:

One of the triggers to the emergence of periodical cicadas is a ground temperature of 64°, especially after a steady rain. The simultaneous emergence of cicadas lends itself in part to their success rate when it comes to reproduction. If a group of cicadas emerge early, they get eaten into oblivion. As the climate continues to warm, scientists state that it appears to be having some impact on the emergence of periodic cicadas.

John Cooley, who has studied the insects since his grad school in the 90s, says that it is possible global climate change is "throwing the cicadas off the cycle that they're supposed to be on." The now-professor thinks there could be other non-climate factors at work, but there is no denying that temperatures are getting warmer in the Brood X region. The emergence of Brood X cicadas isn't just coming a few days early. Several locations are seeing the emergence of Brood X cicadas up to a month earlier than past generations.

Brood X could emerge as much as a month earlier than the previous generation.