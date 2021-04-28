Stateline labor leaders honor workers who have died on the job

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Labor leaders in the Stateline take time to honor members they have lost on the job.

Rockford United Labor and American Federation of Labor - Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL - CIO) held the 50th annual Workers' Memorial Ceremony Wednesday outside the Zeke Giorgi Center in Rockford. The event also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA). The act outlines the responsibilities of the employer, supervisor and the worker. Rockford United Labor President Sara Dorner says it is now more important than ever to help keep workers safe due to the pandemic.

"In unions, we don't just honor or commemorate," said Dorner. "We mobilize. And so the importance of the Worker's Memorial Ceremony is that we are coming together, like we always do, in solidarity."

Dorner says Rockford United Labor is looking to get the PRO Act passed, which would allow unions to picket and strike more often. During his first address to Congress on Wednesday, President Joe Biden called for the PRO Act to be passed. The act has already passed in the House. It needs to be passed by the Senate before President Biden can sign it into law.