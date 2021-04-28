Stateline continues to dodge significant rain chances as temps cool briefly

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It seems that the Stateline cannot buy a raindrop of late and that trend continues. Following a midweek cold front, temperatures take a tumble through the end of the work week.

Few shower chances through Thursday:

Hopes for more widespread rain Wednesday have diminished, as rain remained south of Rockford. Since the start of April, which is typically one of the more rainy months, only 1.64" of rain has fallen. The deficit is even more stark when looking at precipitation since January 1st, which falls just shy of 6".

The Stateline is playing catch-up for rain chances.

Rain chances remain possible Wednesday and Thursday, but this is going to be very scattered. Much of the day Wednesday remains dry, with the only exception to that being south of I-88. Even there, rain chances should remain more miss-than-hit. Perhaps more widespread showers are possible overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Rain chances Wednesday remain south.

Thursday morning brings only isolated shower chances.

A cold front stretches to the south, which provides a better focus for rain and thunderstorm activity. A flash flood watch is in place across far Southern Illinois, where several inches could fall through the end of the work week.

Cooling back to average:

High temperatures Tuesday climbed to 86°, falling just 2° shy of a 106-year-old daily record. The more than 20° departure from average gives way to cooler weather Wednesday. Highs fall a solid 15° in most areas, placing highs for midweek near and slightly below 70°.

Temperatures cool back closer to average by Friday.

Cooler and more average temperatures make a comeback Thursday and Friday, as sunshine also returns. High temperatures for the weekend do make a rebound.

Turning warmer for the weekend:

Saturday features strong southwesterly winds, which could occasionally gust to 40 miles per hour. These winds should allow for highs to kick off the weekend to climb into the upper 70s.

Sunday provides an even warmer outlook as a few more clouds filter into the area. High temperatures to end the weekend approach the 80° mark before slightly cooler highs move in next week.