More than 9 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois has reached another milestone when it comes to vaccinations.

A total of 9,048,300 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 100,823 doses.

3,899,653 Illinoisans are fully vaccinated, which is 30.61% of the state's population.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 179,965 vaccines have been administered in Winnebago County.

81,761 people in the county are fully vaccinated, according to IDPH, which is 28.78% of the county's population.

